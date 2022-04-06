Producer Mike Dean apologizes to BTS for his hateful tweets on their songwriting: Made a post I shouldn’t have

Producer Mike Dean woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Following Rapper Kanye West not winning the Album of the Year at Grammys 2022 with his recent release Donda 2, Mike Dean pinned his angst in the wrong direction, being the producer on the album, he apparently aimed his anger at BTS with his diss tweets on the South Korean mega act.

On April 4, the Recording Academy was crushing over BTS with a tweet that read, via ET Canada, "Name a group ~smoother~ than @bts_bighit, we dare you. #BTSARMY #GRAMMYs," to which Dean replied with an unsolicited snarky tweet and wrote, "Anyone." Soon, the BTS ARMY gathered to condemn the producer for his hate comment on the group. Initially, Dean engaged with the comments even going as far as accusing the group of not being active participants in writing their own songs when a fan pointed out Dean's "disgusting" behaviour.

He escalated the drama and wrote, "There is no way BTS members have writen 90% of their music. Just check the writing credits of every single BTS album." This enraged the fans and shocked them equally as the supposed "beef" came out of nowhere. Fans then began speculating that Dean's remarks must have been inspired after being rejected by the group, the confusion was later sorted out when Dean finally admitted his wrongdoings and tweeted, "Ok folks. I was mad about album of the year and made a post I shouldn’t have made. My gf just made me feel bad for it."

Check out Mike Dean's hateful tweets toward BTS below:

