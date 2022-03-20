Producers Guild Awards 2022: Kristen Stewart, Jung Ho Yeon, Andrew Garfield & more make stunning appearances

The Producers Guild Awards 2022 were held on Saturday, March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and it was a star-studded night as Kristen Stewart, Jung Ho Yeon, Andrew Garfield, Ewan McGregor and more were in attendance. T heWest Side Story stars Rita Moreno and David Alvarez were also in attendance along with the film’s director Steven Spielberg.

Actress Rita Moreno was honoured with the 2022 Stanley Kramer Award, which is known to celebrate individuals for their contribution to raising public awareness for social issues. The award was presented to her by Oscars 2022 Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain. Among the red carpet appearances, Spencer star Kristen Stewart stole the show as turned up wearing a gorgeous off-shoulder gown by Brandon Maxwell.

Check out the photos from the event here:

Also seen at the PGAs 2022 were Belfast stars Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill. The duo was seen looking dapper in suited up looks. Andrew Garfield was also seen walking the red carpet and even seemed to share a warm moment with his Tick, Tick... Boom! director Lin-Manuel Miranda who was among the attendees for the evening. Dune director Denis Villeneuve also arrived with his wife Tanya Lapointe and his film's star Josh Brolin was also seen posing on the red carpet with his wife.

Will Smith who has been sweeping awards for his act in King Richard also arrived for the red carpet event. The actor was seen posing alongside King Richard producers, Serena and Venus Williams and also cast members Aunjanue Ellis, Demi Singleton, and Saniyya Sidney.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart admits playing Princess Diana in Spencer was 'inspiring' and 'fascinating'