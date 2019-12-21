Professor Shonku O El Dorado HD full movie gets leaked on Tamilrockers for free download and watch online
Yet another movie has been leaked by the notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The Bengali science-fiction drama film Professor Shonku O El Dorado directed by Sandip Ray, which hit the big screens on December 20, was leaked online by Tamilrockers. The film was was leaked within a few hours of its release, and is now available for free download. Trailer of the film was released earlier this year and was viewed by more than one million people, suggesting that the audience was eagerly waiting for the film to release.
The websites like Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents have been warned time and again by the authorities, on the order of the Delhi High Court, to stop pirating movies. However, the warning haven’t stopped these websites from illegally uploading almost every film online. Tamilrockers’ list of leaked films features various international and Indian films, including Will Smith starrer Aladdin, Disney’s Frozen 2, Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: The Next Level, Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Rani Mukerji starrer Mardani 2.
The film revolves around professor Shonku, one of Satyajit Ray’s most iconic characters, who is known for his eccentric behaviour and a constant thirst for adventure. The plot follows the scientist to the heart of the Amazon forests in search of the mythical city of El Dorado. The film also features a man named Nakur Chandra Biswas aka Nakurbabu, who possess the supernatural ability of reading other people’s minds and can also see the future. Together the two characters decide to explore the Brazilian Amazon to uncover some mysteries.
