Professor Shonku O El Dorado HD full movie gets leaked on Tamilrockers for free download and watch online

Yet another movie has been leaked by the notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The Bengali science-fiction drama film Professor Shonku O El Dorado directed by Sandip Ray, which hit the big screens on December 20, was leaked online by Tamilrockers. The film was was leaked within a few hours of its release, and is now available for free download. Trailer of the film was released earlier this year and was viewed by more than one million people, suggesting that the audience was eagerly waiting for the film to release.

The websites like Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents have been warned time and again by the authorities, on the order of the Delhi High Court, to stop pirating movies. However, the warning haven’t stopped these websites from illegally uploading almost every film online. Tamilrockers’ list of leaked films features various international and Indian films, including Will Smith starrer Aladdin, Disney’s Frozen 2, Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: The Next Level, Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Rani Mukerji starrer Mardani 2.