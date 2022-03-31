Project Artemis: Chris Evans & Scarlett Johansson to star in upcoming movie, Jason Bateman to direct

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) are scheduled to feature in the buzzy new film package Project Artemis, which will be directed by Ozark actor, director, and exec-producer Jason Bateman, as per Deadline.

So far, narrative details for Project Artemis have been kept under wraps, although the picture is "set against the space race," according to Deadline. Aside from that, we may look for story hints in the title, which shares a name with a current NASA effort to return people to the moon as well as a previously pursued mission to create a long-term moonbase. Whatever path the story takes, it seems like the Avengers are on their way to the moon!

However, producers Bateman, Johansson, Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn are behind Project Artemis, which has a script by actress Rose Gilroy (daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo). This marks Bateman's thrilling return to the director's chair, following on the heels of the last episodes of Ozark, which are due to debut in April. Here Comes The Flood, a forthcoming heist thriller for Netflix, is one of Bateman's other directing projects.

Meanwhile, Johansson will next be seen in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, while, as previously mentioned, Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's Lightyear, which will be released on June 17. He will also appear in Netflix's The Gray Man later this year. If their press tour shenanigans haven't already made it plain, Johansson and Evans are the best of friends. After Avengers: Endgame, Project Artemis is their third effort to collaborate on a project. While Johansson was originally set to co-star with Evans in the action-packed rom-com "Ghosted," she eventually backed out, and the part was given to Ana de Armas. Aside from a few stumbling blocks, their reunion is now on track.

ALSO READ:Jason Bateman remembers ‘losing place in the business’ post acting hiatus; Says ‘had to claw my way back’