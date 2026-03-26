Project Hail Mary 2? Ryan Gosling Film Eyes Sequel Less Than One Week After Successful Opening

A new film franchise may be in the making! The latest Ryan Gosling space adventure film, Project Hail Mary, which is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andy Weir, was released globally on March 20, 2026, and has hit it out of the park with unexpected success. As it scales worldwide success, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter has claimed that a sequel may not be out of the question for the film, turning Amazon MGM into a major new studio.

Project Hail Mary eyes franchise building after impressive opening week performance

Earning the biggest opening of the year and its production house’s most triumphant debut at the box office, Project Hail Mary has impressed many. As per the report, a potential sequel is being discussed by insiders. While neither the studio nor author Andy Weir has confirmed a follow-up book or movie sequel, it seems that the team is already on it. The writer has so far never worked on a second book for any of his projects, but the massive fame of this one seems to be the perfect pick for a first time.

As per reports, it appears that the film gathered a whopping 80 million USD in North America alone on its opening. By the sixth day, it had long soared past 100 million USD and raked in 150 million USD in domestic numbers.

Meanwhile, India currently seems to be struggling to land enough screens for the science fiction project, which has found a strong string among families, as it enjoys the grandiose scale of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), which has continued to dominate the theaters.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

ALSO READ: Project Hail Mary new release date: After Yash’s Toxic, even Ryan Gosling starrer postpones to March 26 to avoid Dhurandhar 2