Project Hail Mary new release date: After Yash’s Toxic, even Ryan Gosling starrer postpones to March 26 to avoid Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (or Dhurandhar 2) is gearing up for one of the biggest openings at the box office for a Bollywood film. Following a very successful run on its part 1, Dhurandhar, December 2025 onwards, fans are excited for the sequel, which is turning out to be a tough game for other films releasing in the same period. Another film to join the postponement squad is the upcoming English-language science fiction adventure film, Project Hail Mary, which will now be released on March 26 in India instead of following the same plan as its worldwide premiere on March 20.

Project Hail Mary moves to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2

Distributors of the Hollywood film Project Hail Mary in India shared on March 6 their decision to move the release to one week later. Sony Pictures India wrote on its social media handles, “An update from Earth… before we head to space! We want this journey to be truly out of this world. Project Hail Mary will be in IMAX and cinemas on March 26, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” alongside a poster of the film.

Previously, Peddi moved its release date to April, and Nani’s The Paradise to August. However, the most surprising update came as Yash starrer Toxic decided to release in June instead of on the same date as March 19, 2026, citing Gulf region issues for its change of plan.

About Project Hail Mary

Based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary, is about an stronaut Ryland Grace, who wakes up on a spacecraft and is not aware of where he is, how he got there, or what his mission is. Deducing that he is the sole survivor of a mission, he takes it upon himself to save planet Earth from ruin and is accompanied by an alien whom he calls Rocky. Alongside Ryan Gosling, it also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

ALSO READ: 13 Most Awaited Hollywood Films Releasing in 2026: From The Devil Wears Prada 2 to The Odyssey and Avengers: Doomsday