Project Power Trailer: Jamie Foxx starrer is an intense action thriller with a twist of superpowers

The upcoming action flick titled Project Power will have Jamie Foxx in the lead. The film's trailer is out and it brings a twist where people get superpowers with the help of a pill. The trailer sees how people swallow a pill and are ready to win any enemy who gets in their way. The trailer of Project Power sees characters who take the magic pill and suddenly are able to break doors and whatever comes in their way. Characters are seen turn into fire and battling it out with their enemies.

The film will be coming out in August. Project Power sees how lead star Jamie Foxx is surviving the carnage and to fight the people are misusing the suspicious pill. According to news reports, Jamie Foxx essays the role of a former soldier, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a cop and Dominique Fishback will be essaying the role of a dealer, of that pill which is giving people to have superpowers. The former soldier played by Jamie Foxx is trying to look for his missing daughter along with the help of the local cop and the dealer of the pill.

Check out the trailer:

The film sees how the pill can give superpowers to people who take the pill which then gives them unique superpowers. The trailer has left the fans and film audiences very curious about the upcoming action thriller, with unexpected twists at every turn.

