Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott And Wife Linda Phan Are Parents To Second Child; Couple Names Daughter Piper Rae

Drew Scott, an HGTV star, and his wife Linda Phan are very happy to announce the birth of their adorable baby girl, Piper Rae. Here’s a breakdown of the heartwarming journey and exciting news.

The arrival of Piper Rae

Drew Scott couldn't contain his excitement when he shared the wonderful news on Instagram on June 5. Drew wrote a heartfelt message alongside adorable photos of Piper Rae's tiny hand and foot being held by her family's loving hands.

His caption read, "Our family of 3 has become 4! Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart." This heartwarming announcement was also shared on the couple's YouTube channel, At Home with Linda & Drew, bringing joy to their large online family.

Scott and Phan have had their fair share of ups and downs on their journey to parenthood. After happily welcoming their son Parker into the world via IVF, they bravely opened up about their infertility struggles in a heartfelt blog post in April 2022.

They painted a vivid picture of their emotional rollercoaster, which included endless doctor visits, medications, and tests, all while hoping for a miracle. Their candor has moved many people, resonating with anyone who has faced similar issues.

A twist in Drew Scott and Linda Phan's journey

Linda Phan unexpectedly realized she was pregnant again without undergoing IVF treatment. Drew Scott revealed the astonishing news in an interview with TODAY.com, saying, "She did four pregnancy tests and they were all positive. So we checked in (with the doctor), and she was over three months pregnant."

The couple was both shocked and overjoyed by the revelation, especially since they had been preparing for the possibility of additional fertility treatments. It was a moment of complete disbelief and elation, which turned their world upside down in the best way possible.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan decided to keep their baby's gender a surprise until the big day. Scott explained to TODAY.com, "Linda and I are not traditionalists where we're like, 'Parker has to dress in blue, and if we have a girl, they have to dress in pink.'"

This unconventional choice reflects their desire to foster their child's individuality while also encouraging inclusivity in their parenting style. It's a refreshing approach showing the intention of providing a loving and accepting environment for their expanding family.

