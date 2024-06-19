Prosecutors Allege Alec Baldwin Being ‘Erratic And Aggressive’ While Filming Of Rust, Raising Concerns About Saftey

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The horrific incident that unfolded on the set of the Rust film, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, shocked everyone. Many people have been eyeing this case closely since news of the tragedy got out.

Now, the prosecutors in the trial of Alec Balwin, who allegedly pulled the trigger, have made a series of allegations against the actor. Read ahead to know what claims were made about the actor's behavior.

What did prosecutors allege about Alec Baldwin’s behavior?

As per Variety, on Monday (June 17), in a filing, the prosecutors in Alec Baldwin's trial for the Rust film shooting case, Kari Morrissey and Erlinda Johnson, claimed that the actor showcased reckless behavior with the firearms before the cinematographer was shot on the set of the aforementioned film.

As per the outlet, the prosecutors alleged that the actor fired a blank round at a crew member while utilizing the crew member to create a line of sight

Baldwin has been accused of participating in “horseplay” with the gun while training. The prosecutors alleged that the safety concerns were raised after the actor was allegedly behaving “erratic and aggressive.”

The new filing also claimed that when filming was resumed 18 months after the shooting, the actor insisted on not being held to the safety standards of the industry. In the filing, the prosecutors also said that they would be presenting admissible “other acts” evidence gainst the actor that would be related to the case.

Alec Baldwin will soon appear in a reality show

As reported by People, back in January, an insider close to Alec and Hilaria Baldwin revealed what the pair felt about the the actor’s indictment.

The source said, “It’s stressful for Hilaria. It’s frustrating for them both that Alec is being recharged. They knew there was a possibility there would be a new indictment,” adding, “The back and forth is hard."

The actor, who is entangled in this tragic case, is set to appear in his own reality show with wife Hilaria and their seven children.

On June 4, the announcement of the show was shared by both individuals on Instagram. The TLC show will be titled The Baldwins and it will premiere in 2025.

