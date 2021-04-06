Protestor asks for Rihanna's Instagram handle without realising it's her at the Stop Asian Hate Rally; WATCH

Rihanna surprised a fellow protestor at the NYC Stop Asian Hate rally after he asked for her Instagram id.

In the light of rising incidents of violence against Asian Americans, several citizens took to the streets to march for a Stop Asian Hate rally. While several celebrities have also shown support online, Rihanna joined the rally in a rather unrecognisable look as she protested against Asian Hate. The singer was spotted walking on NYC streets, holding a placard. With several other protestors around, Rihanna was approached by a fellow protestor for her Instagram account details so he could tag her. Much to his surprise, it wasn't anyone ordinary but Rihanna herself.

The video showcasing Rihanna giving the protestor her Instagram ID and him getting shocked is now doing the rounds on social media after it was originally shared by the singer's assistant Tina Truong. Tina's Instagram account also shared other pictures and videos of Rihanna's participation in the rally but the one with the shocked protestor has certainly gone viral.

The video showcases an exchange between the protestor and Rihanna where the man after looking closely at the Instagram handle provided by the singer quips in utter surprise, "That’s you?!”

Check out the video here:

It would have certainly been hard for anyone to recognise Rihanna, considering how the Diamonds singer was dressed in a mask and shades along with a baseball cap.

Previously, celebrities such as Sandra Oh were spotted at the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the actress also delivered a powerful speech about the growing fear and anger in the community amid rising cases of violence against them.

