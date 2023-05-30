Proud mom Beyonce shakes a leg with daughter Blue Ivy during Paris concert; WATCH adorable video

Like mother, like daughter! Seeing Beyonce on stage has always been a treat to her fans. But her recent concert in Paris had much more for fans to cheer about. Yes, you read that right! The 41-year-old young mom surprised fans as she performed with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter during her concert in Paris. The hitmaker was joined by her 11-year daughter at the Stade de France, during a performance of the song My Power, from the upcoming live-action movie The Lion King.

Beyonce introduces her daughter Blue Ivy on stage

The young mother was incredibly pleased to present her daughter on stage. She expressed her happiness at having her little one participate in her major comeback in Paris too. Beyonce spoke about her daughter joining her and called Blue Ivy, "My beautiful first born." She paid tribute to her little daughter in her Instagram post along with three pictures and reels of Blue Ivy on stage. She wrote, “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Fans were in awe of Blue Ivy’s performance! She was sporting shiny silver slacks, a sequined blouse, and oval sunglasses while shaking a leg alongside her mother and a group of supporting dancers. Beyonce’s mini-me showed off her incredible dance skills on stage while her mother who was beaming with pride smiled at her daughter. Blue Ivy looked effortlessly stylish dancing on the front of the stage wearing a matching outfit. Soon after the performance, social media was flooded with videos of the young star's amazing moves, dancing with her mother.

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has appeared on stage with her mother. She debuted at the Oscars in 2022, performing alongside Beyoncé at the live opening performance at the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California. It is obvious that the little prodigy has acquired her parents' ability to steal the show.

More about Beyonce’s Paris concert

Several famous people, including Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Kris Jenner, and Lenny Kravitz attended Beyoncé's show in Paris. A homage to the late Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83, was also included in the concert. Beyoncé invited the audience to showcase their love and support while acknowledging Turner's impact on her career.

Before her appearance at the Paris concert, Beyoncé wowed fans with an electrifying performance during her UK tour that took place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. She sang a plethora of well-known songs. The singer wore an eye-catching catsuit, metallic corset, and short dresses by designers including Alexander McQueen, Loewe, and David Koma.

