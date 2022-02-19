Proud mom Kim Kardashian GUSHES about daughter North's painting skills; Calls her a 'really good artist'

Kim Kardashian never fails to seize an opportunity to appreciate her kids and during her appearance for Vogue's new video about the objects of her affection, the SKIMS founder revealed several things including her oldest daughter, North West's painting skills. Kim not only gave fans a glimpse of North's artwork that is displayed at Kardashian's Calabassas home but also went on to call her a "really good artist."

In the video, Kim showcased a series of small paintings made by North including one that the 8-year-old drew in her room while she had tested positive for COVID-19. The painting featured in the video showed a girl with two buns on the top of her head and big fangs for teeth.

Kim couldn't stop gushing about her daughter's talent as she said, "She's a really, really good artist, and she loves to paint." Kardashian further added "I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It's really been an amazing hobby of hers", via Vogue.

In the objects of affection segment, Kardashian also showcased the baby books that she prepared for all four kids and revealed how detailed they are and creatively put together with photos and also letters from herself.

Kardashian's love for her children is not only on display in her home but also on social media she is often known to share adorable photos of her four children — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm West. Recently, Kim dropped a cute selfie with North where the mother-daughter duo was seen cuddling.

