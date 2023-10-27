‘Proud of her’: Sam Asghari reacts after Britney Spears calls him a ‘gift from god’ in her memoir

Amid the recent release of Britney Spears' memoir, titled The Woman in Me, her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, the actor and model, has spoken out in support of his estranged wife. Britney referred to Sam as a "gift from God" in her memoir, which became available on Tuesday.

Sam Asghari responds to Britney Spears' appreciation

Sam Asghari responded to Britney Spears' endearing description of him with a heartwarming sentiment, stating that it brought a smile to his face. The actor clearly appreciates the sentiment expressed in Britney's book. According to TMZ when Asghari read Britney's description of him, he said “That made me smile, to be honest,” he continued “I'm freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world.”

Britney's book highlights her appreciation for Sam Asghari's stability and his positive influence on her life. She acknowledges him as a "gift from God," emphasizing his support during her mental health treatment in 2019 and her conservatorship battle in 2021.

As the memoir was published just over two months after their divorce filing, Britney's thoughts on her divorce are not known.

About Britney Spear and Sam’s relationship timeline

Sam and Britney met in 2016, when he featured in one of Britney's music videos Slumber Party along with Tinashe. Since then the couple have shared an unbreakable bond in their relationship. Sam has supported Britney's efforts to break free from the conservatorship, which granted her father Jamie Spears control over her finances and estate. After 6 years of being together, the couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in California. Spears had also opted for a prenup before marriage to protect her assets.

In response to the book's success, Britney expressed gratitude to her fans and celebrated her memoir as the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history. She considers it a significant milestone in her ongoing journey to regain control of her life and narrative.

