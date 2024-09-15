‘Proud Of The Show’: Ted Sarandos Roots For Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer Amid Netflix Lawsuit

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos defends Richard Gadd, the creator of the streamer’s hit show Baby Reindeer amid ongoing lawsuits. The show followed Donny (Gadd) being stalked by a psychotic woman, Jessica Gunning’s Martha. Despite its skyrocketing success, the story, which is said to be based on a real story, caused a ton of legal trouble.

The alleged real-life Martha, who was identified by netizens, sued the streaming platform for $50m (£39m) for a long list of charges, including defamation and emotional distress. Speaking to The Times of London, Sarandos said he’s “proud of the show and the way Richard handled the story” despite the legal issues.

The stalker on the show was arrested in the end, but the real-life culprit didn’t receive any conviction, which was contradictory to the ‘true story’ tag labeled to the show. Netflix CEO admitted that the label was unintentionally used “recklessly” but called it “Richard’s true story.”

“The fact that you’re watching on television says that parts of it were certainly fictionalized and dramatized. I’m surprised that it’s a continued debate,” he added.

In the same interview, Sarandos reassured that the platform will continue to produce original shows like The Gentlemen and Bridgerton in the UK. When asked about his favorite non-Netflix show, he named the Emmy-winning show The Bear, which streams on Disney+. The show, starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebri, is a kitchen drama that revolves around a young chef’s challenges as a budding entrepreneur. “It holds TV to a higher bar, which I like,” Sarandos said about the show.

As for Baby Reindeer, it was nominated in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category at the Emmys 2024, the most prestigious television honor. Gadd has also earned a nomination for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category. The show is available to stream on Netflix.