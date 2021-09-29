Psalm West HILARIOUSLY ignores mom Kim Kardashian as the latter wishes him on National Son’s Day

Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram stories are all about some beautiful moments that fans have posted of her with her two sons to mark National Son's Day. To add to that, the beauty mogul took to her Instagram stories and shared some videos of her having fun with her sons, Psalm West and Saint West.

However, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum tried to adorably hug and kiss her youngest son Psalm West, the kid ignored his mother and proved that nothing gets in the way of this TV time! As Kim tried to spend shower her son with hugs and kisses, the toddler didn't reciprocate much and got engaged in watching his favourite shows instead. "All I want is a little attention," Kim's clip said. "But he doesn't care," she added. Kim also wrote, "Is there anyone cuter?" as Psalm didn't pay attention to her.

The two of them seemed to be fine as the son later reciprocated with a simple smile on his face. Previously, Kim had also revealed that she feels Psalm is the reincarnation of their late father Robert Kardashian. Not just that, as Psalm is the youngest child in the Kardashian-West household, he and his sister Chicago are the most in Kim's posts! In February 2020, Kim had also told E! News that Psalm is "always happy" and "always smiling." "My son, Psalm, is the happiest baby alive," Kim revealed.

In many of her Instagram posts, Kim has never shied away from calling Psalm the "sweetest." " I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much!" she captioned one of her Instagram posts.

Well, we love their mother-son bond the best!

