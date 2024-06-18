Puerto Rican Rapper Don Omar Reveals Cancer Diagnosis; Says 'Good Intentions Are Well Received'

Don Omar, who is known for his brilliant songs and powerful performances, recently shocked his fans. On social media, the Puerto Rican rapper detailed his battle with cancer while also talking about how he was prepared for it.

The Ayer La Vi singer announced the news while preparing for his upcoming and highly anticipated tour.

Don Omar about his cancer diagnosis

The Coolant singer made a shocking health revelation recently on social media. On Monday, June 17, Don Omar took to Instagram and uploaded a post that spoke of his battle with cancer. In this social media post, the fans of the El Senor de la Noche artist could see a photo of his wristband from what seems to be an Orlando-based medical center.

The caption of this post read, “Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer.” In the caption of the post that has spread a sad wave amongst his fan base, Don Omar — whose real name is William Omar Landrón Rivera — continued stating, “Good intentions are well received. See you soon. #f**kcancer.”

The health update by the No Se De Ella singer came just hours after he posted a video of performers. These artists in the video could be seen auditioning for the upcoming second leg of his month-long tour.

Don Omar on Back to Reggatón Tour

Don Omar hit the road this spring for a long tour, following the launch of his latest album, Forever King, in 2023. This was the same album with which the Pobre Diabla singer made a grand comeback, which was highly anticipated.

His Back to Reggatón Tour kicked off on March 7, with 20 dates scheduled. The same tour ended on April 21, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

A second leg of the stated tour will begin on August 7 this year in Oakland, California. This time, the Virtual Dive singer, with his Back to Reggatón Tour, will even cover cities such as San Diego; Portland, Oregon; Tampa, Florida; and also Ontario, California.

The tour will conclude on September 15 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

As per Billboard Boxscore numbers, till now, the above-stated comeback tour has sold 146,000 tickets within the first 14 shows. The Back to Reggatón Tour has grossed $17.8 million.

