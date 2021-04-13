Punjab lawyer claims Prince Harry promised to marry her, court rejects plea calling it 'daydreamer's fantasy'.

The woman claimed in her petition that she communicated with Prince Harry as well as his father Prince Charles via social media. Read details below.

Punjab and Haryana High Court heard a rather unusual case on Tuesday involving an international celebrity. The case was pertaining to lawyer Palwinder Kaur's petition who claimed that Prince Harry had promised to marry her. Yes, you heard that right. The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the UK ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, was a topic of discussion at a surprising hearing.

According to a NDTV report, lawyer Palwinder Kaur revealed that she communicated with Prince Harry as well as his father Prince Charles via social media. When asked if she ever travelled to the UK, she said she didn't. The court pointed out that her conversations could have well been with fake social media ids.

Rejecting her petition in which she also wanted arrest warrants against Prince Harry issued, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan called it a 'daydreamer's fantasy'.

He said, "I find that this petition is nothing, but just a day-dreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry. This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promise to marry soon."

Justice Sangwan added, "There is every possibility that the so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a cyber cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself."

Prince Harry has been making global headlines ever since his and wife Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah aired.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry reveals what Prince Philip would’ve said now with ‘a beer in hand’; Bids adieu in tearful note

Share your comment ×