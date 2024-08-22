Punkie Johnson Reveals Why She Is Leaving SNL Ahead Of Its 50th Season; 'Don't Know If I Belong...'

Punkie Johnson, the comedian known for her unique humor and sharp wit, has decided to leave Saturday Night Live (SNL) before the show's 50th season, as per Variety.

Johnson spoke openly on the Fly on the Wall podcast with SNL veterans David Spade and Dana Carvey about her reasons for leaving the iconic sketch comedy show. Her departure follows several years of contributions to the long-running series, which began in 2020.

Johnson revealed that her concerns about her place on SNL began before the start of Season 49. Speaking openly about her feelings, she stated, “I talked to my team. I was like, ‘Look, I don’t really know if I belong at this job, so maybe I should step away.’” Despite her reservations, Johnson did not immediately leave the show. She decided to stay for Season 49 but admitted that she nearly left before it started.

Johnson was hesitant because she felt she didn't fit in at SNL. She explained that she told them super late; just after she found out, she got to go back. This conversation revealed how close she was to walking away while also highlighting her uncertainty about the timing and next steps in her career.

Despite her doubts, Johnson started Season 49 on a positive note. The first few weeks of the season were especially successful for her, prompting her to reconsider her decision. She said that for the first couple of weeks, things were tremendous.

Advertisement

Johnson appeared in several sketches early in the season, which marked a significant improvement over her usual participation. She said she got like three or four sketches in the first half of the season, and usually she only gets maybe two or three in the entire season, so she felt like she was killing it.

This initial success provided Johnson with a brief sense of belonging, but it did not last long. Despite a promising start, she soon began to question her suitability for the show.

Ben Silva, Johnson's writer, left the show, which marked a turning point. Silva was instrumental in helping Johnson translate her ideas into the SNL format, which was difficult for her as a stand-up comedian. She said that if she was telling him something, he knew how to put it in SNL format for her and if she tried to put it in SNL format, that's the hard part.

Advertisement

Without Silva's help, Johnson struggled to adapt her comedic style to SNL's specific requirements. This difficulty confirmed her earlier concerns about whether she truly belonged on the show. She didn't feel like she belonged there. "That show is for a different type of person," Johnson acknowledged.

ALSO READ: Jack Black and Paul Rudd Are In Talks For 1997 Horror Classic Anaconda Reboot; Tom Gormican To Direct Film