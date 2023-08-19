Puppy Love: What will happen in the new rom-com? Check, cast, plot, release date and more

A brand-new romantic comedy called "Puppy Love" is set to premiere on Amazon Freeve on August 18, 2023. The movie tells the story of Nicole and Max, two strangers who meet on a dating app. Even though their first date goes terribly wrong, their dogs, Chloe and Charlie, instantly become the best of pals. While Nicole and Max might not get along well, they agree to spend time together for the sake of their furry friends. As they co-parent their dogs, their journey might just take a funny and romantic twist.

The cast of Puppy Love

In "Puppy Love," Lucy Hale stars as Nicole Matthew, an adventurous artist with a kind heart. Her lively spirit and willingness to take risks define her character. Lucy Hale's chemistry with co-star Gustin adds excitement to their on-screen love story. Lucy Hale's chemistry with co-star Gustin adds excitement to their on-screen love story. Grant Gustin plays Max Stevenson, a computer programmer who's shy but secretly romantic. Despite their differences, the movie explores the connection between Max and Nicole. Grant Gustin is known for roles in shows like "Glee" and "The Flash." Christine Lee takes on the role of Shay, adding her talent to "Puppy Love." While her character is a mystery, her past work in shows like "Black Summer" and "Travelers" promises an impressive performance.

Amazon Freeve's synopsis

After a not-so-great first date, adventurous Nicole and shy Max decide to forget each other, until they discover that their dogs have fallen for each other. And now, there are puppies on the way! Nicole and Max, who are quite different from each other, have to work together as responsible co-parents. Who knows, they might even find love themselves.