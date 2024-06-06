'Pure, Unadulterated Jealousy': White Lotus Season 1 Star Jake Lacy Talks About His Time on the Show

Popular American actor Jake Lacy, best known for his role as Shane in The White Lotus, expresses his desire to return to the show. He admits feeling envious of actors experiencing the series for the first time as season 3 production begins.

"Just pure jealousy, thinking, You're going to have an amazing time. It's the best job ever,'" says Lacy, 39, at the Gotham TV Awards in New York City on June 4. "Not with any ill will, just genuinely loving every moment of it."

Looking back on his role in the 2021 HBO series, Lacy describes it as the best experience and praises the show's creator. "Mike [White] is amazing," says the star of Apples Never Fall. "His vision and direction are so unique and exciting to be a part of."

Jake Lacy excited for White Lotus season 3 cast, longs to return

"I'm happy for them," How To Be Single star Jake Lacy says about the season 3 cast, which includes BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and more. "But I'm also thinking, Bring me back." Lacy hints at ideas to potentially revisit his beloved character, who honeymooned at The White Lotus resort in Hawaii with his wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario).

Lacy proposes the idea, “Maybe Shane's down on his luck.” He envisions a cameo where Shane is seen in the background, perhaps at an airport, by a pool, or flirting with a waitress. Just a glimpse to show he's still around.

Shane was the start of many smug, slightly pompous roles for Lacy, and he enjoys exploring complex characters. "Everyone sees him as a douchebag," he says of his White Lotus character, "but inside, he just wants to enjoy life," reflecting on the layers of his role.

Jake Lacy embraces complex characters and uncomfortable realities

"I enjoy the complexity of questioning whether I like a character. It's intriguing to consider agreeing with their views but not their actions, or perhaps relating to them. I find the discomfort interesting," Jake Lacy says. "It's entertaining to acknowledge that we're all flawed and some of us handle it better than others, but ultimately, we're all imperfect."

In this season, Natasha Rothwell, reprising her role as Belinda, the spa manager, teased that the new instalment will be intense. "It's a fantastic season, and fans will be thrilled," she said, having just finished reading the season 3 scripts in mid-December. The cast also features Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, Aimee Lou Wood, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Dom Hetrakul.

