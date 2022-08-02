Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson shares the first advice she gives to newcomers in the industry

In a recent interview with ET, Sofia Carson opened up about what advice she would give to an up-and-coming actor entering the scene in showbiz. The actress's latest Netflix film Purple Hearts raised a lot of buzz among netizens. In the film, Carson is cast opposite Nicholas Galitzine in an enemies-to-lovers romantic plotline.

During the interview, Carson shared her golden rule, "Whenever I do see younger actors, the first thing I say is, 'Keep your mom close,' because there's nothing like having family in this business." She continued, "I've been so lucky that [my mom and I are] on this journey together. She protects me fearlessly. So, I always say that." Carson also talked about the advice her mom gives her, "And then, I always say just to remain grateful and to enjoy every second of the journey. My mom always says, 'It's not about where you're going, but it's about enjoying this moment right here, right now because right now is a gift.'"

Carson elaborated, "It's very easy to get caught up in what's next or more or bigger, but enjoying right here, right now is so important." The Download actress recounted that through the "many lessons" she has learnt in this industry "perhaps the most important is the power of our voice." She went on to add, "We're so lucky to be in the position that we are in, to have the platforms that we have, to have voices that are amplified to millions of people around the world, and to take that responsibility seriously."

