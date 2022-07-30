Purple Hearts Twitter Review: Fans 'bawl their eyes out' and laud Sofia Carson's acting skills in the film

Following the release of the highly-hyped Netflix film Purple Hearts on Friday, netizens are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the romance of Cassie and Luke. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the film casts Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine as the two main characters who end up falling deeply for each other alongside Kendall Chappell, Chosen Jacobs and more.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur." Even though critics did not enjoy that film much and even called it corny, fans loved the emotional and cheesy vibe of the film.

From the actors to the music, Twitter was filled with netizens praising the film for its all-out approach when it came to the characters. Using the exhausted enemies-to-lovers trope, the film was able to conjure deep feelings of remorse and love for the characters. Many lauded the actors in the film, mainly commenting about the great job Sofia Carson did with her character Cassie. While others melted listening to the soundtracks of the film. For a film that circled around the life of a singer-songwriter, it was quite obvious that the music in the film would have been greatly put together but the tracklist went beyond the expectations of the fans. Scroll down further to check out how fans reacted to the film.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Purple Hearts below:

