The Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger would love to see BTS member Jimin on The Masked Singer

To celebrate the five-year anniversary of the South Korean singing competition, King of Mask Singer, The Masked Singer judge and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger revealed that she would love to see BTS member Jimin in the American version of the franchise.

One of the most popular South Korean shows is King of Mask Singer in which prominent celebrities are dressed head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and sing covers of popular songs. The singing competition became so popular that it was adapted into the American singing competition, The Masked Singer. It was in 2015 when King of Mask Singer first premiered and since the series has successfully completed five years, the judges of The Masked Singer sent in their wishes including Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger, Hangover star Ken Jeong, Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke and John Tucker Must Die star Jenny McCarthy.

When quizzed about which Korean celebrities would they want to see on The Masked Singer, Nicole revealed that she would love for BTS member Jimin to be on the show. Interestingly, baby Mochi has been a part of King of Mask Singer as a guest panelist in 2017. Furthermore, in the 2016 episode of King of Mask Singer, Jungkook even performed a cover of BIGBANG's hit tune, If You, and wowed the judges as well as the audience present. Kookie was dressed in costume and his reveal was memorable indeed!

Watch Nicole Scherzinger talking about BTS member Jimin below:

@NicoleScherzy , judge of The Masked Singer, said

"If I could invite a Korean celebrity for The Masked Singer, it would have to be Jimin from BTS. I wish I could say that in Korean"

Which BTS member would you like to see on The Masked Singer? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Moreover, Ken would like to see Oscar-winning filmmaker and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho as a part of The Masked Singer.

Meanwhile, Jimin made headlines in India recently when he revealed that he had watched the 2009 Rajkumar Hirani film, 3 Idiots, which starred and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

