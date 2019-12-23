Put It All On Me: Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn star in their first music video together

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn star in their first music video together. Read on to know more.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are showing off their killer dance moves in his latest music video for his latest single Put It All On Me. The music video, which also features Ella Mai, celebrates love in all its many forms, from all around the world. Marking it is their very first music video together, the couple can be seen enjoying a chill morning in their London apartment. Looking all cute and cozy, the two cheerfully dance to his song in the kitchen as they cuddle and share a kiss.

The music video features a montage of real-life couples dancing together and having fun, from places around the world like Guatemala, New York, Dallas, Tanzania, the Pacific Northwest, California and Zanzibar. “Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the Castle on the Hill. A few years ago, they reconnected, there were fireworks,” the video captions read. The music video also revealed that the two got married in January 2019. Following the montage of the happy couples, Mai shows up at the end of the video dancing and meeting someone she just swiped right on. “The Voice you just fell in love with is Ella Mia. She just swiped right.

The singer first met Cherry at school when he was 11, however, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until the summer of 2015. They finally reconnected and shared their first date at Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July fête. After dating for a couple of years, in January 2018, Sheeran revealed that he had proposed Seaborn, People reported. Check out the music video: ALSO READ: Michael B Jordan gets INTIMATE with Snoh Aalegra in her song Whoa and sparks rumours of a romance

Credits :YouTube

Read More