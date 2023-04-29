QB1: Beyond the Lights: Will Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson's Netflix show have a season 4?

The most anticipated show on Netflix revolves around high school drama where love, fights, revenge, and youth rage are described in a raw manner. While fans are wondering about its season 4, let's find out if it will be hitting the Netflix screen any sooner.

About the series: QB1:Beyond the Lights

Before they were top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson were top high school players. Both athletes were included in Season 4 of the Netflix documentary "QB1: Beyond the Lights," which followed three top high school prospects through their senior seasons.

What was the expected storyline in season 4 of QB1: Beyond the Lights?

Bryce Young, a soon-to-be Alabama Crimson Tide recruit, was supposed to appear in the fourth season of the series. He was the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in 2020, according to Rivals, coming out of Mater Dei High School in Southern California. Richardson was ranked No. 6 and committed to the University of Florida in Gainesville, his hometown.

Netflix: Season 4 of QB1:Beyond the Lights

Early March 2020 marked the completion of "QB1: Beyond the Lights" editing and post-production, only weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth season was terminated by Netflix, and eventually all of the prior seasons were removed from the streaming platform.

Reasons why season 4 was withdrawn from Netflix

Netflix never explained why season four was not presented to the showrunners or their families. According to those involved in the production, one of the reasons the season was not aired was due to the time of the epidemic.

Fans will get to see Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson take the first step in their respective NFL careers, but they won't get to see them back on Netflix.

