Quantum Leap actor Dean Stockwell passes away at 85, agent confirms

Dean Stockwell, whose diverse seven-decade career includes big roles in The Boy With Green Hair, Married to the Mob, and Quantum Leap, has died. He was 85 years old.

However, Stockwell died Sunday of natural causes, his agent Jay Schwartz confirmed as per The Hollywood Reporter. Stockwell was signed to an MGM contract immediately after making his Broadway debut at the age of six, and he left the industry at least three times before returning. In David Lynch's Dune (1984), he played the disloyal Dr. Wellington Yueh, and in Blue Velvet (1986), he plays the pansexual pimp/drug dealer who lip-syncs Roy Orbison's "In Dreams." As per THR, Stockwell also starred as Howard Hughes in Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988), the second of three films he filmed for Francis Ford Coppola; as Harry Dean Stanton's brother in Wim Wenders' Paris, Texas (1984); and as a desperate movie agent in Robert Altman's The Player (1988). (1992).

Stockwell had won a special juvenile Golden Globe for his role as widower Gregory Peck's kid in Gentleman's Agreement a few months before. Stockwell also received four Emmy nominations in a row for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci, a streetwise hologram, alongside Scott Bakula in the time-traveling NBC sitcom Quantum Leap from 1989 to 1993. He also had a recurring role on Donald P. Bellisario's JAG, which aired on CBS.

Meanwhile, Robert Dean Stockwell was born in North Hollywood on March 5, 1936. His parents were also entertainers; his father, Harry, was a musical comedy performer who played Prince Charming in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). Meanwhile, Guy Stockwell, his elder brother, would go on to become an actor and appear in the 1966 adaptation of Beau Geste.

