Quarantine Playlist of the Week: Be engulfed with happy vibes ft. Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams & more

While there's absolute chaos unfolding outside the confines of our households, owing to the second wave of COVID-19, there's a lot of anxiety and stress within us. That's when music can play a key role in bringing some sense of relief to our troubled minds. Hence, Pinkvilla has curated a Quarantine Playlist of the Week - featuring songs with nothing but ultra happy vibes. Check out Pinkvilla's Quarantine Playlist of the Week below:

Summer Love by Justin Timberlake

An underrated bop by Mr. Sexy Back, Summer Love engulfs us with its smooth, comfortable essence of foolish young love with Justin Timberlake's charismatic vocals being the tastiest cherry on top of the cake.

Happy by Pharrell Williams

A perpetually 'happy' track, Pharrell Williams' Happy became a viral sensation for all the right reasons. The peppy, positive tune is sure to make you get off your chair, couch or bed and dance your troubles away.

Pocketful of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield

Another delightful song to rid away our stress is Pocketful of Sunshine, featuring Natasha Bedingfield's mellifluous vocals, which celebrates independence and melancholy in equal parts, especially, in a spirited way.

Beautiful Girls by Sean Kingston

Sean Kingston songs will never go out of style and Beautiful Girls may just be the best example. There's something hypnotic about Sean's funky tune as you'll be obliged to not just sing along but maybe even shake a leg.

I'm Like A Bird by Nelly Furtado

The last song on our playlist is Nelly Furtado's easy-breezy single I'm Like A Bird which is another free-spirited tune to leave you with a big, bright smile and hope. Because we could all do with some hope right now.

If you could curate your own Quarantine Playlist, which songs would you choose? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

