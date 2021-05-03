Quarantine Playlist of the Week: Get your mood uplifted ft. BTS' Dynamite, Justin Bieber's Peaches and more

Given how we're once again restricted to our homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're curating a Quarantine Playlist of the Week for you to sing, dance and merry your troubles away.

With the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking irrevocable havoc over India, we're again restricted to our households in lockdown mode for the safety of our own and everyone around us. Given how depressing our harsh reality called life currently is, we're curating a Quarantine Playlist of the Week - featuring songs that will either bring a smile to your face, make you want to dance and sing it out or even better, do both. Check out Pinkvilla's Quarantine Playlist of the Week below:

Dynamite by BTS

The summer anthem of 2020 was definitely BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song Dynamite as the 'disco overload' track will instantly leave you with a big smile on your face as you dance your troubles away.

Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Adding another recent addition to our quarantine playlist, we have Justin Bieber's hit collab with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Peaches, which debuted atop Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1. The funky tune instantly became a viral song on TikTok and Instagram Reels and is just the track to distract you from the vicious realities of a pandemic world.

Girls Like You by Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

We'd recommend not just listening to Maroon 5 and Cardi B's addictive collab Girls Like You but also watch the star-studded music video featuring influential women from the world of Hollywood, music and more. We guarantee you that you won't be able to keep a straight face because of all the adorableness, especially the heartwarming family cameo towards the end of Girls Like You MV.

We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

While the world waits for Rihanna to give us any concrete details about her highly-awaited next album R9, we have RiRi's entire discography in the palm of our hand to listen to any time, anywhere. In particular, we're choosing We Found Love ft. Calvin Harris, given its 'hopeless romantic' vibes and words of wisdom that even in relationships, there's always light at the end of the tunnel.

Woman Like Me by Little Mix

Little Mix, who released their brand new single Confetti just a while back, have many bops to their name, one of which is the fiercely powerful track Woman Like Me. The hard-hitting vibes of the lyrics interlaced with the harmonious vocals of the members is just the song we need to get us all pumped up and away from quarantine blues.

If you could curate your own Quarantine Playlist, which songs would you choose?

