The Quarry Trailer: Shea Whigham as the sinner turned preacher in search of redemption is intriguing

The upcoming film titled The Quarry will feature actor Shea Whigham as the man who kills a person and then leaves the body in a quarry. This character moves on by assuming the identity of the dead man into a town where everyone knows each other. Shea Whigham's character then becomes the preacher who talks about forgiveness, redemption, and spirituality. Things are going fine when suddenly the head of the police starts getting suspicious of the man. Michael Shannon plays the Chief of Police who starts digging deep into this new preacher who starts working at the local church.

The film which is touted to be a thriller will leave the fans and audiences on the edge. The film sees a tough cop versus a murderer on the run. As per the latest news reports about the film starring Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon is based on a book by author Damon Galgut. The Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Shannon essays a terrific role of a cop who will go to any lengths to find the real identity in order to protect the people of the small town.

The scene where Shea Whigham's character has to answer whether or not he is truthful about his identity will leave the fans and audience members will a subtle chill. The film will pose many questions to its audience, the answers to which may not be easy to give and comprehend. The film is slated for a release on April 17.

