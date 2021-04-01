Quavo and Saweetie: CCTV footage shows the duo physically attacking each other before announcing their split

In new footage acquired by TMZ, musicians and former flames Quavo and Saweetie were seen physically assaulting each other before calling it quits.

Singers and now-former flames Quavo and Saweetie reportedly got into a brawl in an elevator in a Los Angeles apartment building before finally calling it quits on their relationship. In the shocking surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Saweetie is seen taking a swing at the Migos rapper, but he’s able to dodge it. Quavo then drops an orange “Call of Duty” case, which Saweetie grabs, and the two fight over it before Saweetie is knocked down to the floor and Quavo takes the case.

Saweetie seemingly remains on the floor injured while Quavo stands there, looking down at her every so often. Eventually, the doors of the elevator open to a man but he doesn’t step onto the elevator. The doors open again at another floor and Quavo, 29, makes his way off of the elevator before Saweetie, 27, gathers herself and limps off as well.

While neither of the singers have commented on the rash incident, sources told TMZ that the incident took place in 2020 at an apartment building where Saweetie was renting a pad. For the unversed, the duo’s breakup has been a turbulent one, Saweetie previously implied publicly that Quavo had cheated on her.

Saweetie and Quavo only made their relationship Instagram official in March of 2019, the two had been together for much longer. The couple had unofficially been together for years, but some fans are wondering if there were significant issues going on in their relationship — specifically, whether cheating was involved. During a live stream for the Verzuz rap battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane, which took place on November 19, 2020, comedian Gerald Huston posted a comment asking Quavo if he was unfaithful to Saweetie. "@Quavohuncho u still f-----g Colormenae?" Gerald wrote in a comment. Colormenae is Reginae Carter's Instagram handle. Reginae Carter is an actress and reality star who is also known for being the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne. She was also reportedly in a relationship with YFN Lucci at the time. Gerald's comments got fans stirring online, as many wondered if there was any truth to the rumour.

