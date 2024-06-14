Quavo Teams Up With VP Kamala Harris And White House Office To Launch Inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit; DEETS

Rapper Quavo is collaborating with Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention for the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit. This event is scheduled for June 18 in Atlanta, GA, which would have been the 30th birthday of Takeoff, Quavo's nephew and former Migos group member who died tragically in 2022 as per Variety.

Honoring takeoff and victims of gun violence

The summit is held to honor Takeoff and the countless victims of gun violence. With this initiative, Quavo hopes to turn Atlanta into a model for reducing gun violence. During the summit, Quavo will meet with Vice President Harris for a fireside chat to discuss strategies for reducing gun violence and protecting communities. Greg Jackson, Deputy Director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, will moderate the discussion.

Quavo and Harris previously met in September to talk about gun control at a Congressional Black Caucus event in Washington, D.C. The day after their meeting, the White House established the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Key panels and discussions

The Rocket Foundation Summit will include two main panels. The first panel, led by the Community Justice Action Fund, LIVE FREE, and Cities United, will discuss the gun violence crisis in the United States and how community violence intervention can help alleviate it. The second panel, led by Youth Over Guns, the Offenders Alumni Association, and H.O.P.E. Hustlers, will discuss the importance of supporting and investing in youth programs to reduce gun violence and improve community safety.

In addition to the panels, attendees can join a lunchtime roundtable discussion. This session will allow you to connect with families of victims and survivors and discuss actionable steps to improve gun control.

Philanthropic efforts and community investment

Quavo founded the Rocket Foundation in 2022 after Takeoff was killed as an innocent bystander outside a Houston bowling alley. Quavo is dedicated to making a difference and has pledged $2 million to invest in community violence intervention programs.

In March, Quavo announced the SPARK Grants program, which will award $10,000 to ten Atlanta-focused organizations for a total of $100,000. These grants are intended to assist communities and spread the foundation's message of reducing gun violence.

