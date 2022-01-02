Queen awards Duchess Camilla THIS special title previously held by William, Charles & late Prince Philip

Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall recently received a big honour from her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II! The 95-year-old monarch recently announced that Camilla would become a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. For those unversed with the Order of the Garter–it was founded by Edward III in 1348 and is the most senior order of knighthood in the British honours system.

Only 24 people before the Duchess have received the title since its inception in 1348! The Order includes the Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, as well as several senior members of the royal family. The recipients aka knights of the Garter are chosen basis on how much a person who holds public office has contributed to national life or personally served the monarch. Duchess Camilla joins Prince William, Prince Charles, and the late Prince Philip in the list of recipients of the Knight honour.

In other news, after Queen’s latest health scare, many royal watchers are wondering about the monarchy post her kingship. In the meantime, royal experts via Express have been suggesting that Prince Charles’ future coronation as King will most likely not be as grand as his mother, Queen Elizabeth's.

The Prince, first in line to the throne after the 95-year-old ruling monarch, will have the ceremony at a small scale, as predicted by author Ian Lloyd via Express. He told the outlet, "I don't think people would stomach such a vast ceremony. I don't think people would like that sort of expense. [Charles's coronation] will probably be more like it happens in Europe, they do a swear-in ceremony.”

