Queen Camila hurt by claims made in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, displeased about being labeled as 'villain'?

Prince Harry has been candid in his book ‘Spare.’ He hasn't shied away from being unfiltered while putting forth his opinions and revealing a lot of well-guarded secrets from the Royal family. A source has reported that Queen Camila was “hurt” over how she was portrayed in the book.

Prince Harry reveals that Camila leaked stories

In his book ‘Spare,’ Harry revealed that his stepmother, Queen Camila leaked stories about the royal family to the media to boost her image. He wrote, “I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar. I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories.” He also refers to Camila as “the other woman” and says meeting her was like an “injection,” writing, “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

In ITV’s Harry: The Interview, the prince mentioned how stories about his older brother Prince William kept getting leaked somehow after both of them begged their father, Charles, not to marry Camila.

Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, revealed how Camila felt about the memoir, “Of course, it bothers her; of course, it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her.” Ms. Petty-Fitzmaurice is one of Camila’s six companions. She is also married to Charles, the 9th Marquess of Lansdowne.

King Charles to mend family relations

Reports are claiming that Charles is seeing his coronation ceremony as an opportunity to mend his familial relations. His sibling Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will be invited to the ceremony. Prince Andrew has not been a working royal since 2020 and was asked to leave his Windsor Residence royal lodge. His resistance about the same made King Charles infuriated and tired. A source addressed the matter, saying, “Relations between the King and his brother have never been this bad. It has turned into a real battle which he never expected, and it’s left him tired and infuriated.”

The coronation could prove as an opportunity for the two brothers to reconcile. The Independent revealed that the Duke of York was, in fact, not invited to the ceremony.

