Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle were never close, reveals Royal expert; the former was 'suspicious'

The absence of Meghan Markle was not missed by one royal in particular, during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. And, not Kate Middleton, but it was Queen Camilla, instead. A royal expert has revealed that the newly crowned Queen Camilla wasn’t particularly fond of the Duchess of Sussex when she was a royal. Camilla reportedly thought that the former Suits actress was “ungrateful.”

Queen Camilla was suspicious of Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex decided to stay back in California with her children Archie and Lilibet instead of attending the coronation ceremony. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Foxs News that the new Queen and Meghan weren’t particularly friends; hence Meghan’s presence was not felt at the ceremony.

Hilary alleged, ​​"Before Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography, denigrating his own family, and particularly Camilla, she and Meghan Markle didn’t exactly have a budding friendship, to say the least."

She explained how Camilla always helped Meghan, "Camilla went out of her way to assist Meghan when she was experiencing difficulties with her own father. Charles is said to have also offered Meghan help. Fast-forward, post Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, ‘Spare’ and numerous interviews, Meghan has been labeled ‘that minx’ and ‘ungrateful’ by Camilla who was suspicious from the get-go of Meghan’s motives."

The expert revealed that many people say that the two did not have a “close relationship.” She noted, “The suspicion is Camilla had been finding it tough to believe Meghan would sacrifice her ‘career and independence’ to serve silently behind her man as a team player devoted to the monarchy."

Meghan was unresponsive to Camilla

Fordwich is not the first royal expert to claim that Camilla and Meghan were not close. Royal author Angela Levin has claimed that Meghan was unresponsive to Camilla when the queen tried to help her acclimate.

In her 2022 book about Camilla, she described what happened between the Duchess and the newly crowned Queen.

Levin wrote, "Camilla warmly greeted Meghan when she came to London. [The former] Prince Charles enjoyed talking to her, especially about the theater and arts. Camilla felt the experience she had from coping with public abuse, press insults and frostiness from the Royal family put her in a good place to help Meghan adjust to the restrictions of royal life and was equally keen to help Meghan find her feet."

Angela continued explaining how Camilla helped Markle settle down. She mentioned they had lunches together. Angela revealed that Camilla even spent a lot of time offering advice to Meghan on how to handle the pressure.

She further wrote, "She (Camilla) tried to be supportive, was happy to be her mentor, and took her out for private lunches. A source at the time told me: ‘She doesn’t want to see anyone struggling, and she is fond of Meghan.’” As per Levin, Meghan, however, seemed bored, was unresponsive to Camilla, and preferred to go her own way.

