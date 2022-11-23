Queen Camilla honours Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton dons Princess Diana's jewels at state banquet

Following Queen Elizabeth's passing on September 8, her eldest son, Prince Charles ascended the throne to become Britain's new monarch, King Charles III . Several family members received new royal roles following the same including Prince William and Kate Middleton who were appointed the Prince and Princess of Wales. In their new roles, Queen Consort Camilla and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton recently made their first attendance at the state banquet which was held to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Queen Camilla honoured late Queen Elizabeth II at her first state banquet since taking on the new role. Queen Consort, Camilla was seen wearing her first tiara in her new royal role as Buckingham Palace hosted a state banquet on Tuesday. Also attending her first banquet as Princess of Wales was Kate Middleton who shined in Princess Diana's tiara.

Queen Camilla wears Queen Elizabeth's tiara

At the event, the Queen Consort honoured her late mother-in-law by wearing the late monarch's Belgian Sapphire Tiara. Along with her matching sapphire gown, Camilla also wore the blue Order of the Garter sash plus Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash. The history of the jewels worn by the Queen consort dates back to Queen Elizabeth's wedding. King George gave his daughter, then-Princess Elizabeth, the tiara, necklace and earrings as a wedding gift in 1947.

Kate Middleton's nod to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton is known to honour Princess Diana through her fashion choices and during her first appearance as the Princess of Wales for the state banquet, she once again did the same. Middleton was seen wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara, which was reported to be a favourite of the late Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales joined husband Prince William, King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles and other members of the royal family to honour South African president Cyril Ramaphosa. The tiara worn by Kate was famously worn by Princess Diana throughout her time as the Princess of Wales.

The state banquet marked the first formal state visit hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III since he took the throne after his mother’s death on September 8.