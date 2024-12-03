Queen Camilla Misses State Visit Kickoff Due to Lingering Chest Infection
The Queen Consort, 77, will skip the ceremonial opening of Qatar’s state visit but plans to join a later event, reports confirm.
Queen Camilla is stepping back from a high-profile diplomatic event due to health concerns. The Queen Consort, 77, will not attend the ceremonial kickoff of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s state visit to the U.K., citing ongoing fatigue from a chest infection. Buckingham Palace confirmed her absence on Monday, highlighting the lingering effects of her recent illness.
Camilla was originally scheduled to join King Charles III in welcoming the Qatari emir at the Horse Guards Parade, followed by a carriage procession. However, reports from People and The London Standard indicate that Camilla’s energy levels remain depleted after a chest infection forced her to scale back engagements last month.
Despite her absence from the morning’s ceremonial events, Camilla is expected to attend a lunch at Buckingham Palace later in the day, where she will join King Charles and other royals in hosting the emir. Prince William and Princess Kate will take over the ceremonial duties of greeting the emir before the parade.
The state visit holds significant diplomatic importance as the U.K. explores partnerships for new infrastructure projects under the Labour government, including clean energy initiatives.
This marks the second time in recent weeks that Camilla’s health has affected her royal schedule. On November 5, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen Consort was recovering from a chest infection and would be taking a brief period of rest. However, by November 12, she appeared to be on the mend, hosting a reception at Clarence House for the 2024 Booker Prize shortlist.
As Queen Camilla continues her recovery, her partial attendance at the state visit highlights her dedication to royal duties, even amid health challenges. While her absence from Tuesday’s opening events is notable, her presence at the luncheon underscores her ongoing commitment to supporting King Charles III in key diplomatic affairs.
Royal Expert Slams 'Despised Outcast' Prince Harry's Accusations Against Queen Camilla, Denies Claims That She Leaked Negative Stories