Queen Camilla's Son Tom Parker Reveals His Thoughts on Prince William and Prince Harry; 'I Sympathise'

Prince Harry and Prince William have had a tough life growing up. While the two royal brothers live separately today, there was once a time when both sons of Princess Diana and the then Prince Charles shared all the harsh days together, developing a deep understanding of each other. This bond was underscored by another royal family member, Tom Parker Bowles, the stepbrother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Bowles recently shed light on how brutally the two royal brothers were treated.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Tom Parker Bowles—who is also a broadcaster and food writer—opened up about the public scrutiny he himself had experienced and compared it to the lives of the two princes.

Reflecting on the difficulties the brothers might have faced, the writer stated that they had been subjected to immense challenges.

"I remember being chased at 100mph by paps trying to get a shot. My mother being screamed at to try to get a reaction. Pushing, jostling—it was horrific, and you are protective of your mother," Tom Parker Bowles shared.

There is no doubt that after the death of Princess Diana, both brothers developed a deeper understanding of what it truly meant to grow up as royals under the constant glare of the spotlight.

He then went on to add that although he knew he should stay away from the lives of Prince Harry and Prince William he added "it was appalling what they went through. I've had a billionth of what they've had to go through but hell, I sympathize."

Taking you into the past, Queen Camilla and King Charles were romantically involved for decades, having an on-and-off relationship.

For those who do not know, Tom Parker Bowles is the son of Queen Camilla and her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

The reason why he is connected to Prince Harry and William is because of the romantic connection between King Charles and Queen Camilla.

