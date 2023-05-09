Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story: Who is Corey Mylchreest? 5 things about the actor who played King George

Corey Mylchreest is making everyone swoon with his role as King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Whether you address him as “Farmer George” or “just George,” the fact is that the character of King George has won us over with his charming smile and good looks. Corey Mylchreest has earned his place in the spotlight because of his role in the Netflix spin-off series. Here is everything we know about the 25-year-old rising star.

How did Corey Mylchreest become George III?

Corey plays the younger version of the monarch King George III in the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The role is inspired by the real-life King George, who was plagued by an incurable disease. The older King George is played by James Fleet. When Corey researched King George, he found that he was “criminally misunderstood and misrepresented.”

In an interview with Esquire Phillippines Corey expressed, “I can’t stress enough how in 2015, there were 20,000 pages of George’s private journals and letters—some of them to Charlotte, some to family, hundreds to doctors—that were released by the Royal libraries.” Corey said that he read the journals during his research and realized that “the man was amazing.”

Queen Charlotte is Corey’s big break

Before he played King George III in the Netflix series, Corey appeared in the 2021 short Mars. The actor also played Adonis in the Superhero series The Sandman. Queen Charlotte was his first series regular role. And, after his performance, it is safe to say that the young star has nothing but success in his cards.

Corey hadn’t watched Bridgerton

In an interview with Extra, Corey admitted that he “wasn’t actually” a Bridgerton fan. “It just sort of passed me by. I don’t know how. I guess maybe I’m not the demographic,” he confessed. Corey said that after he got the audition for the role, he was asked not to watch Bridgerton. But as soon as he got the role, he binge-watched the first two seasons of the hit show.

ALSO READ: Why was Prince Louis absent from King Charles III’s coronation concert? Find out

Corey is not single

Corey might have just put the heartbreak in heartbreaker when he admitted while talking to Extra that he is in a relationship. Yes! You read that right. Corey has a girlfriend. He discussed watching Bridgerton before the filming of Queen Charlotte and added, “I sat down with my girlfriend, and we just did the whole shebang.” Corey is fairly private about his personal life. Hence, he did not mention his girlfriend’s name.

Corey attended the Royal Academy

Corey earned his Bachelor of Arts in Acting degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. He graduated from the Royal Academy in 2020. A few other notable from the academy include Kenneth Branagh, Taron Egerton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Watched Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story yet? Emotional ending EXPLAINED