Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Is season 2 of the hit Netflix series on the cards? DEETS here

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is now streaming on Netflix. This mini-series has quickly captivated audience and became #1 show on the OTT platform just within a couple of days. This show explores the early days of Queen Charlotte and her love story with King George III.

After binging on season 1 consisting of six episodes, fans cannot help but wonder whether there will be Queen Charlotte season 2? Here is everything that we know about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story season 2.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Season 2

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has not yet been renewed for the second season by Netflix. However, right when it was released this Netflix mini-series has garnered massive interest from the audience.

Though initially Queen Charlotte was promoted as a limited series, it might change given the interest of people. According to EW the creator Shonda Rhimes said, ‘There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know’.

India Amarteifo, who plays the role of Queen Charlotte, told EW that she loved portraying the character who was so complex and would like to do something similar again.

But one thing is clear that if Queen Charlotte is to get a second season, then it couldn’t happen without Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifo as King George III and Queen Charlotte respectively. We will also be more likely to meet their kids as youngsters.

Two other cast members who are likely to make their appearance in the second season are Freddie Dennis and Sam Clemmett as Reynolds and Brimsley respectively.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bridgerton prequel series 'Queen Charlotte': When will the show release? Plot, runtime and more details