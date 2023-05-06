Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story; What is the real history behind Britain's first Black royal?

The royals have always been a topic of interest to the general public, be it in the Regency era or our modern-day age. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is a spinoff series of the Netflix hit Bridgerton; it focuses solely on the story of Queen Charlotte. With the series coming out, viewers are wondering if it is based on a real-life royal. The show will tell us about what happened to Charlotte after she married King George III.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The new Netflix spin-off follows the life of Charlotte after she married the 18th-century monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, King George III. Like the Bridgerton series, the character of Queen Charlotte is played by two black actors: Golda Rosheuvel, who is known to play the character in the series, and India Amarteifio will play the younger version of Charlotte. Golda recently revealed in an interview that it is "empowering" to play the role as a black actress.

Was Queen Charlotte a real person?

It is said that Queen Charlotte could have been the first black member of the British royal family. Charlotte was born as Sophia Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz to a German Duke and princess in 1744. She got married to King George III in 1761 and became the Queen consort when she was 17. The marriage was held in a mere 6 hours ceremony after Charlotte arrived in the United Kingdom from Germany.

Charlotte's ancestors were Portuguese

It is claimed that Charolette descended from a Black branch of the Portuguese royal family. The theory was by historian Mario de Valdes y Cocom. The Guardian reported that Valdes claimed Charlotte was related to Margarita de Castro e Souza, who was "a 15th-century Portuguese noblewoman nine generations removed, whose ancestry traces from the 13th-century ruler Alfonso III and his lover Madragana."

Buckingham Palace denied Valdes’ theory when The Boston Globe enquired about Charlotte’s ancestry in 1999. According to the Independent, the palace representative said, "This has been rumored for years and years. It is a matter of history, and frankly, we've got far more important things to talk about.”

Bridgerton portrays a more diverse society

Charlotte's face is mentioned in episode 4 of Bridgerton season 1. It is said that King George and Queen Charlotte’s marriage was the reason the society was so inclusive. In contrast to the series, the society was not quite as diverse in the Regency era.

