Queen Charlotte: What happens to Reynolds, King George’s butler and Brimsley’s love interest?

After finishing the Queen Charlotte series, the most recent Bridgerton prequel, many readers are left wondering what happened to Reynolds, King George's butler and Brimsley's love interest. The scene where Brimsely is seen dancing by herself only furthers this curiosity.

Hugh Sachs, who portrays the older Brimsely, revealed to Vulture that the solution to Reynolds' fate lies in a deleted scene. "There was a scene that we didn't film because it was cut, where I was going to meet the older Reynolds," Sachs explained. "He was the love of his life, and for whatever reason, they could not stay together. So when they would pass each other in the passageway in the deleted scene, it wasn't a toxic moment. Because of the world they inhabited, it was still a hangable offense to be gay, and it was just not possible."

Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton series and co-author of the new book about Queen Charlotte with Shonda Rhimes, expressed her desire for Reynolds to make a comeback in future seasons of Bridgerton. The book reveals that Reynolds was once a playmate of the future King George during their childhood.

"I want Reynolds to be a secret duke," Quinn told Insider. "He is so dukey. Especially the way Freddie [Dennis] plays him. I had read the scripts and then I went to the set and I heard Freddie talk. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. He's got such a voice.'" She further added, "Literally, I've said that to Shonda so many times. I'm like, 'Secret duke, secret duke,' because I didn't create him so I don't get to decide this character as much."

Quinn expressed doubt, stating that she is "not optimistic" about Rhimes adopting this storyline. Nevertheless, there remains the possibility of a future version of Reynolds making a comeback.







