Queen Cleopatra on Netflix: New series receives 1% score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences say 'bad acting'

Netflix’s new offering Queen Cleopatra has a shockingly low audience score on Rotten Tomatoes – reportedly the lowest ever in television history.

The show, which premiered on May 10, 2023, is part of the African Queens documentary series and follows the life of the Egyptian queen, Queen Cleopatra, her extraordinary adventures, and political decisions, and even her heritage – the topic that sparked the online debate and controversy.

Amid all the heated discussion and critique, the show has received just 1% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has now touched 2% on the site.

According to Forbes, this is the ‘lowest possible score ever documented’.

“Fans usually rate things higher than critics, even bad shows, and the point being, a 1% audience score seems borderline mathematically impossible, even with the controversy the film has attracted,” the outlet stated.

Critics and audience not happy with Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra

Critics and audiences alike are not pleased with Queen Cleopatra. One fan wrote, “The mere fact of being classified as a documentary and not providing a real image attached to what science says, causes it to deserve the lowest rating.” Another fan’s review said, “If you like bad acting this is your thing! I love historical documentaries, but this was painful to watch last night. Also, the narrator was awful, no idea why they picked someone who sounded so nail-grading that it ruined anything going on.”

Yet others are not happy that Queen Cleopatra, played by Adele James, has been portrayed as a Black woman.

What is the controversy surrounding Queen Cleopatra?

Queen Cleopatra, executive-produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, found itself in controversy for casting a Black woman to play the Egyptian Queen. Egyptians are particularly upset and are criticizing the appropriation of their culture and changing of their history. In a lengthy statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities criticized Netflix for choosing Adele James, who it claims has "African features and dark skin," since Queen Cleopatra "had light skin and Hellenistic (Greek) features." According to the Egyptian ministry “Those making the film have to be accurate and it should be based on historical and scientific facts, to ensure that history and civilizations are not falsified,”

