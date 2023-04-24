Queen Cleopatra: What does director Tina Gharavi says against critics of Egyptian’s royal race in series?

Now, Queen Cleopatra’s director Tina Gharavi has slammed the critics of this Netflix mini series

Netflix has been facing backlash ever since the release of the African Queens: Queen Cleopatra’s trailer as viewers were not happy that the queen is depicted as a black woman with curly hair. Netizens have accused Netflix of ‘erasing the Egyptian identity’ while the historians claimed that Cleopatra was ‘light-skinned’ rather than dark. This Netflix mini series has also been accused of promoting Afrocentric thinking along with violating the media regulations.

Now, Queen Cleopatra’s director Tina Gharavi has slammed the critics of this Netflix mini series and has spoken up about portraying Cleopatra as black woman in the upcoming show. Here is everything that we know about the same.

Tina Gharavi on Queen Cleopatra

In an interview with the Variety, Tina Gharavi said, ‘Why shouldn’t Cleopatra be a melanated sister? And why do some people need Cleopatra to be white? Her proximity to whiteness seems to give her value, and for some Egyptians it seems to really matter’.  

Gharavi said that she remembered Elizabeth Taylor playing Cleopatra and she was captivated by her. But the former always thought that the image was not correct and questioned whether Cleopatra’s skin was really white? The director of this mini series continued that with this new production of Queen Cleopatra, she tried to find the answers about Egyptian’s royal heritage along with releasing the strangehold that had been placed on the African Queen’s image.

Tina Gharavi said while speculating the backlash, ‘Perhaps, it’s not just that I’ve directed a series that portrays Cleopatra as Black, but that I have asked Egyptians to see themselves as Africans, and they are furious at me for that. I am OK with this’. She adds that perhaps Cleopatra was not black but she was certainly not white like Elizabeth Taylor.

Queen Cleopatra is all set to be released on Netflix on May 10, 2023.   

