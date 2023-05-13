Queen Cleopatra: Why are Egyptians angry over the new Netflix series?

As soon as Netflix released its upcoming drama Queen Cleopatra that revolves around the life of Egypt's most popular Queen, it landed in controversy. This is because in the series, Queen Cleopatra has been played by a black woman. The series is facing criticism majorly from Egyptians as they are complaining about cultural appropriation.

Produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, the four-part series was released on May 10 and it features British actor Adele James in a lead role as Queen Cleopatra. This isn’t the first time the series is facing criticism for Cleoptara’s skin tone. The teaser trailer of the series stirred much debate online in April regarding how the queen is portrayed. It's the second installment of a Netflix "docuseries'' on African queens that focuses on female kings and queens from that region.

Why are some Egyptians fuming over Queen Cleopatra?

Egyptians are particularly upset and are criticizing the appropriation of their culture and changing of their history. In a lengthy statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities criticized Netflix for choosing Adele James, who it claims has "African features and dark skin," since Queen Cleopatra "had light skin and Hellenistic (Greek) features." According to the Egyptian ministry “Those making the film have to be accurate and it should be based on historical and scientific facts, to ensure that history and civilizations are not falsified,”

An Egyptian lawyer who reportedly filed a complaint against the series said, “Our main objection is the falsification of these facts. It is not about being Black or White or even Yellow. Let’s say they wanted to portray Cleopatra as a man, we would also object to that.”

Who was Queen Cleopatra?

Cleopatra was born In the year 69 BC, in Alexandria, Egypt. She ruled until her death, continuing her father Ptolemy XII's reign. The Romans then took control of Egypt. Cleopatra VII, commonly referred to as "Cleopatra," was the last of the Ptolemies, a line of kings that ruled over ancient Egypt for about 300 years. Cleopatra controlled an empire that included parts of modern-day Lebanon, Cyprus, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries.

During her 21-year reign (51–30 BC), Cleopatra was credited with keeping Egypt independent by employing cunning diplomacy and personal magnetism in the face of the Roman Empire's quickening expansion. She committed suicide, and her death marked the end of Egypt as a vibrant, developing civilization.

