Queen Cleopatra: Why is Netflix facing backlash over new docuseries? Everything you need to know

Netflix has landed in hot waters over the release of the film African Queens: Queen Cleopatra. As viewers are not pleased with the idea that the historic figure is shown as a black woman with curly hair. This Netflix documentary series has received negative reviews from viewers and has been accused of "erasing the Egyptian identity." Historians claim that Cleopatra was "light-skinned" rather than "black."

Following its debut last week, the teaser trailer of Cleopatra has stirred much debate regarding how the queen is portrayed. Because Cleopatra was of Macedonian-Greek origin and her complexion was pale, not dark. "This is entirely fake," says Egyptologist and former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass.

What’s the controversy?

The idea of portraying Cleopatra as a black lady hasn't exactly been well received by viewers. According to Historians, Cleopatra was light-skinned rather than black. The documentary revolves around the lives of iconic African Queens, which has sparked controversy on social media with many blaming Netflix for presenting Cleopatra as a black woman. The show has been accused of violating media regulations and that Netflix is attempting to "promote Afrocentric thinking," which contains writings and slogans that "distort and erase the Egyptian identity."

About Queen Cleopatra

In 69 BC, Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt. Following in her father Ptolemy XII's footsteps, she ruled until her passing. After that, the Romans conquered Egypt. Cleopatra VII, also known as 'Cleopatra', was the final in the line of kings known as the Ptolemies who controlled ancient Egypt for close to 300 years. Cleopatra was the queen of an empire that included Cyprus, the Middle Eastern countries of Egypt, and some parts of modern-day Libya.

