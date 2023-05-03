Queen Consort Camilla: 5 things to know about her ahead of King Charles' coronation

At the King Charles III coronation on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London, Queen Consort Camilla will be officially named as Queen Camilla.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on May 03, 2023   |  02:29 PM IST  |  2.4K
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla (Image via Instagram/@theroyal family)
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla (Image via Instagram/@theroyal family)

Key Highlight

At the King Charles III coronation on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London, Queen Consort Camilla will be officially named as Queen Camilla.

As the preparations of the coronation ceremony have been on its peak, here are five things to know about Queen Consort Camilla.

Things about Queen Consort Camilla

1.   Childhood

Camilla Rosemary Shand was born to parents Major Bruce and Rosalind Shandon July 17 1947 at King’s College Hospital in London. The Queen Consort first studied at Dumbrells School, in Sussex, and then later at Queen’s Gate School in South Kensington. According to the Royal Family website, Queen Consort also attended Mon Fertile School in Switzerland and studied at the Institut Britannique in Paris.

2.   Marriage

King Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles were married to each other in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor. The couple was joined by around 800 guests at a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. This service was then followed by a reception at Windsor Castle which was hosted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.  

3.   Previous marriage

Queen Consort was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles which dissolved in 1995. Brigadier and Camilla also had two children together, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose, born in 1974 and 1978 respectively.  

4.   Charities

Since her marriage to King Charles III, The Queen Consort became President of over 90 charities. Her charity work is varied though some of the prevalent themes include health and well-being, supporting the survivors of sexual assault and rape, animal welfare, and promoting arts and literacy.

5.   Online reading community  

During the Covid lockdown in 2021, Queen Consort Camilla launched the Reading Room – which is an online community to know more about new books and authors.   

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Prince Harry don his military uniform at King Charles' coronation? DETAILS here

Queen Consort Camilla

Is Queen Consort the same as queen?
The reigning monarch's wife is traditionally known as the Queen Consort, while the Queen (technically the “Queen Regnant”) refers to a woman who has ascended the throne through the pre-established familial line of succession and has sovereign power.
Why will Camilla be not called Queen Consort?
Apparently, this decision was made partly out of respect to Princess Diana—which is also why Camilla doesn't use the title Princess of Wales and instead goes by Duchess of Cornwall.
Why is the Queen called consort?
Queen Consort' is the title given to the wife of a reigning monarch.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!