Queen Consort Camilla remembers the Queen Elizabeth's 'blue eyes' and unforgettable smile in a TV tribute
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. The late monarch's funeral is to be held on September 19.
Queen Consort Camilla pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a special TV tribute which will be broadcast on Sunday before a national minute's silence is held across the UK on Sunday at 20:00 BST. In a teaser of the same released by BBC, the Queen Consort is seen speaking about her late mother-in-law as she refers to her a "solitary woman."
The Queen Consort was four when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 and she tells the documentary, "I'm 75 now and I can't remember anybody except the Queen being there." Speaking about the difficult role that the Queen took on in the political world, Camilla says, "There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role." Remembering her most special traits, the Queen Consort also described the late monarch as, "Those wonderful blue eyes... when she smiles they light up her whole face", via BBC.
Before her passing, ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth stated that it was her "sincere wish" that the then-Duchess of Cornwall would become known as Queen Consort when Charles became King. On September 8 after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III ascended the throne with Camilla as the Queen Consort.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to be held on September 19 which will be attended by world leaders as well as all the members of the royal family. The late monarch will be laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
