Queen Consort Camilla remembers the Queen Elizabeth's 'blue eyes' and unforgettable smile in a TV tribute

Queen Consort Camilla pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a special TV tribute which will be broadcast on Sunday before a national minute's silence is held across the UK on Sunday at 20:00 BST. In a teaser of the same released by BBC, the Queen Consort is seen speaking about her late mother-in-law as she refers to her a "solitary woman."

The Queen Consort was four when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 and she tells the documentary, "I'm 75 now and I can't remember anybody except the Queen being there." Speaking about the difficult role that the Queen took on in the political world, Camilla says, "There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role." Remembering her most special traits, the Queen Consort also described the late monarch as, "Those wonderful blue eyes... when she smiles they light up her whole face", via BBC.