Queen Elizabeth accidentally reveals RARE photo of great grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth II has accidentally shared a rare photo of the royal kids aka her great-grandchildren which features the Cambridges, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a music ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

In a picture where the Queen was presenting organist Thomas Trotter with The Queen’s Medal for Music, royal family enthusiasts spotted a rare photo of the Queen with her great-grandkids in the background, partially blocked by a handbag.

The picture, which has been posted by Page Six, has Queen Elizabeth II smiling in a portrait with some of her great-grandchildren as she seems to be holding Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte on her lap. The late Prince Philip can also be seen in the picture with Prince George, Peter Phillips’ daughters Isla and Savannah, and Zara Tindall’s oldest daughter, Mia.

According to a report by People, via Page Six, the picture was supposedly taken in 2016 when Princess Charlotte was a year old and other royal kids were in the ages of two to six years.

In other news, Queen Elizabeth II even attended the christening of her great-grandsons August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Recently, the Queen also faced a health scare for which she had to remain absent from many royal visits which were taken over by the other members of the family. She had also cancelled a trip to Ireland, after being advised to stay in bed and take as much rest as possible.

