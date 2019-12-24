Queen Elizabeth admits it has been a 'bumpy' year for the royals in annual Christmas speech

Dressed in a striking royal blue attire, the Queen referred to the multiple hardships the family had to witness this year in a subtle manner.

A day ahead of Christmas, Queen Elizabeth kept up with the annual tradition as she delivered her “Queen’s Speech”. Every year, the 93-year-old monarch reflects on the year gone by and shares words of wisdom. As per reports, the Queen recorded the speech in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle surrounded by personal family photos which were positioned right in front of the table. Dressed in a striking royal blue attire, the Queen referred to the multiple hardships the family had to witness this year. In a BBC telecast preview, the Queen said she believes that "small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding."

The monarch also subtly addressed her son Prince Andrew's sex scandal and Meghan and Harry's documentary in which they addressed the royal rift and media scrutiny. The Queen said, "The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference."

Among the family photos, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie's photo was evidently missing. However, photos of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids, as well as Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Phillip and her late father King George VI were on display. Netizens were obviously quick to notice that Harry and Meghan's photos were missing from the frame. However, some pointed out that it was five generations of Kings and Queens and the Duke.

Take a look at the picture below:

Read More