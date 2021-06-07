  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family is ‘delighted’ about Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s baby Lilibet Diana

Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family have welcomed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn with a statement. Check out the details.
18219 reads Mumbai
Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family is ‘delighted’ about Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s baby Lilibet Diana Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family is ‘delighted’ about Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s baby Lilibet Diana
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently welcomed their second child and even revealed the newborn’s name. The couple had first announced that they were having a baby girl when they appeared in Oprah Winfrey’s interview. Now, the two paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana by naming their little one, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince William and Kate Middleton also showered wishes on the Lilibet. As per a report by US Weekly, an insider informed the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.” 

The royal family has publically sent warm wishes to the happy couple. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement on behalf of members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton. “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the spokesperson said.

Harry and Meghan took a step back from their royal duties and left the UK. The couple has been living in Los Angeles at the moment. After the demise of his grandfather Prince Philip, Harry flew back to the UK to attend his funeral. According to a report by Page Six, insiders revealed that the couple immediately called the Queen, Charles, and William to inform them about the news.

Also Read| Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations include 4 day bank holiday, a concert & street parties in UK

Credits :Page Sixgetty images

You may like these
Meghan Markle REVEALS she contacted Queen Elizabeth 'just to check in' after Prince Philip was hospitalised
Queen Elizabeth is a happy great grandma as she wishes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie on birthday
Queen Elizabeth keeps the royal door open for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's return; Deets Inside
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s royal exit has left Queen Elizabeth emotionally drained? Find Out
Queen Elizabeth thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry damaged the monarchy? Find Out
Donald Trump sympathises with Queen Elizabeth after Prince Harry & Meghan Markle drama: I think it's sad