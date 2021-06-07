Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family is ‘delighted’ about Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s baby Lilibet Diana

Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family have welcomed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn with a statement. Check out the details.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently welcomed their second child and even revealed the newborn’s name. The couple had first announced that they were having a baby girl when they appeared in Oprah Winfrey’s interview. Now, the two paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana by naming their little one, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince William and Kate Middleton also showered wishes on the Lilibet. As per a report by US Weekly, an insider informed the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.”

The royal family has publically sent warm wishes to the happy couple. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement on behalf of members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton. “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the spokesperson said.

Harry and Meghan took a step back from their royal duties and left the UK. The couple has been living in Los Angeles at the moment. After the demise of his grandfather Prince Philip, Harry flew back to the UK to attend his funeral. According to a report by Page Six, insiders revealed that the couple immediately called the Queen, Charles, and William to inform them about the news.

